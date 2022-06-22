Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $90.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $90,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.