Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.