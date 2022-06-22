Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,854 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

