Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

