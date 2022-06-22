PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,765.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,983.90 or 0.99771394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

