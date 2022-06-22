Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.