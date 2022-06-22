Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
