Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RF Industries, Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RF Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

