Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00267929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002745 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.01854456 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00275843 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.