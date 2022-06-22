Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of QRTEP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,421. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

