Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.
Shares of QRTEP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,421. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.