Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $887,503.44 and approximately $171.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

