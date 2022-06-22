RDA Financial Network Acquires 7,717 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.