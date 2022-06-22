RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

