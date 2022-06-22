Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Realogy has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,067,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realogy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,802,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 345,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realogy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,227,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,888 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

