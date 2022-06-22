Receive Access Ecosystem Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $33,368.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00006328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00273468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002742 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.80 or 0.01843057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

