Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $21.50.

6/1/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FNWB stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.