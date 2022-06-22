Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 5.30 and last traded at 5.30. Approximately 119,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 218,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.96.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)
