Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00979275 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00069096 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

