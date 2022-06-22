Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 130,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

