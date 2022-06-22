Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for 1.1% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

