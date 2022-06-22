Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wizz Air (WZZZY)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS: WZZZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,660 ($44.83) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07).

6/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($66.14) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92).

6/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,700 ($45.32).

6/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07).

4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 5,400 ($66.14).

Shares of WZZZY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

