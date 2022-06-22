Rewardiqa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $10,793.39 and $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005093 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

