Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

