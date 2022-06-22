Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $7,511.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00045642 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

