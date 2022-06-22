Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Purchases 4,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,787. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $267.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

