Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.06.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

