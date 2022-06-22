Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Ross Stores worth $149,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

