Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Organics (ROMJF)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.