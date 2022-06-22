Rune Price Reaches $24.64 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $333,037.94 and $43.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $24.64 or 0.00122672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

