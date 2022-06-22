SafeCoin Price Hits $0.13 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and $1,499.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.52 or 1.00128581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00229012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00115778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00077259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00200519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.