Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. 5,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.