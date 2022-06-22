Savior LLC Invests $5.35 Million in AI Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AQGX)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AI Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AQGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. AI Quality Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned about 9.63% of AI Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA AQGX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769. AI Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

