Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,199 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,903. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

