Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Increased by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

