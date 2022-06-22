Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.32 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.