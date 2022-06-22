Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 3.7%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.74. 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.