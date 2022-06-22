Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.