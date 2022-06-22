Shard Market Capitalization Tops $567,074.03 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $567,074.03 and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

