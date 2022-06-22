SHIELD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $62,271.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

