Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $181.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

