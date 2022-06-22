SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $780,031.15 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $780,031.15 and $45,390.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

