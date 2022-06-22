Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 3.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. 253,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,688,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

