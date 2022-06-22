Somerset Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,189,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 5.0% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $223,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FCX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. 1,135,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

