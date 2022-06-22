Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 42,996,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,807,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

