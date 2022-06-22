SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lessened by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 63,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

