SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.31. 158,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,231. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

