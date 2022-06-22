SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Cut by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.44. 78,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,589. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

