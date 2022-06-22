Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.
Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
