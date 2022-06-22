Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.