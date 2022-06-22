Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.65

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.65 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.95 ($0.55), with a volume of 1315786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.05 ($0.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.63. The company has a market cap of £228.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($58,794.71).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.