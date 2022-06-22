SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,202.02

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $122,202.02 and $507.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,235.62 or 0.99909653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00227650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00115035 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00077617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00195313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004907 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

