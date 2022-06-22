Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

